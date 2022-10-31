Admitting she was nervous, Danette Johanson was minutes away from having all her hair cut off.
Supported by a large crowd of children staff, friends and family, Danette's hair was braided, cut and shaved off by Paige Henning from K + Co Hair Lounge at Mudgee Preschool.
The educator faced the clippers on Monday as Pink Up month began to draw to a close. She raised more than $5000 for the Leukaemia Foundation and donating her hair to be made into a wig for women who have lost theirs during chemotherapy.
"Rosie [Preschool Director Rosie Gibbs] has been so generous to let me do this to coincide with Pink Up. I was away traveling and my hair was getting really annoying and I just thought, 'you know what, I can actually do something really good with this, and help somebody else,' Danette said.
"It's so humbling and so overwhelming that the Mudgee community and the preschool community here are so generous and wonderful and kind to really get behind this cause and Pink Up as well.
"It's just been such a huge month and I could not be more grateful."
Danette has also organised a sale of second hand books at Mudgee Preschool to raise more money for Pink Up Mudgee and the Leukaemia Foundation. Families have been making donations and dressing their children in pink in October in support of the cause.
Pink Up founder Hugh Bateman was also there and said it was amazing to see individuals get behind Pink Up with such enthusiasm.
"It's been a busy month once again, rather hectic. The participation has been wonderful. We've had over 120 businesses, schools and organisations register, which is right up there," Hugh said.
"It's a fantastic thing that Danette is doing and it's commendable what individuals are prepared to do for charity, and the McGrath Foundation, it's just wonderful."
With her freshly-lopped locks all bagged up ready to be turned into a wig, Danette wanted to thank everyone for supporting her, especially her family.
"Their love and support has been wonderful. Through all the downs, and through all the ups, they've been there, and without them, I couldn't do it," Danette said.
"I [also] just wanted to say a very big thank you to Hugh Bateman, who also shared and got behind my cause as well and to the Mudgee community for their generous support."
