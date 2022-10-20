A FORMER teacher has followed his lifelong ambition and joined the NSW Police, being stationed at Bathurst.
Probationary Constable Brad Stacpoole was one of 145 new probationary constables from Class 355 following their attestation ceremony in Goulburn last week.
The newest recruits have completed eight months of study at the NSW Police Academy and have now commenced their year of on-the-job training as probationary constables.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said it was great to have Probationary Constable Stacpoole join the ranks at Bathurst.
"Effectively we are getting probationary constables coming through each class, which are coming out every three months," he said.
He said Probationary Constable Stacpoole will undertake his induction at the station this week and also be linked to a field training officer to assist him in his new career in policing.
"It's fantastic to have new people coming through picking this profession," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"We always want new police and want people to consider policing as a career."
For Probationary Constable Stacpoole, who grew up in Mudgee, joining the police was the realisation of a lifelong ambition.
"I was working as a teacher prior, so the transition was always something I wanted to do," he said.
"I was always drawn to it, and I kind of just found a way here.
"I was speaking to my wife about what we always wanted to do and I said 'this is it'.
"I realised I was sort of working in a job because that's what I was qualified to do, it wasn't something that I had always wanted to do, so I transitioned."
As for where his career takes him, Probationary Constable Stacpoole says it will be a case of keeping an open mind.
"It's obviously early in my career. I think I'd like to get a feel for things, have a look around, learn from everyone and get a feel for the job and really understand what the job is about," he said.
While originating from Mudgee, Probationary Constable Stacpoole moved from Cairns to Bathurst to take up the position.
"We only moved two weeks ago officially from Queensland to Bathurst. I left NSW when I was 19, but all my family are down here," he said.
"My wife's family is from Brisbane. We lived in Far North Queensland in Cairns before moving here."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole welcomed the new recruits, who he said will bolster policing capabilities right across the state.
"As the probationary Class of 355 hit the ground running, they have the full support of our Government behind them," Mr Toole said.
"They are to be commended for pursuing a career in policing where they will make a real difference while protecting and serving our communities."
