How a love of Taylor Swift landed this radio personality a national award

"I'm still in shock."
Local radio personality Jess Scully from Real FM was a winner at annual Australian Commercial radio Awards held in Sydney.
It was the first event in to years following a number of COVID-related cancellations.
Jess was a finalist in the Best Music Special category for her self-produced special celebrating her love of Taylor Swift. Jess eclipsed entries from all over Australia to take out the award.
Jess said she was still reeling from the win on Saturday night, October 29.
"It seems very surreal that something that I made last year for Taylor Swift's birthday just because I love her and I wanted our listeners to lover her as much as me got recognised on a national scale, that's just ridiculous. That just shouldn't happen to a person," Jess said.
"When the radio awards came around... Mal sat with me and he out together the package that we were going to submit for it and I was like 'look, if it happens it happens but if not then I got to make this thing I'm really proud of so it doesn't matter' and then - look it feels really nice to win."
General Manager and Program Director at the station, Mal Rock heaped praise on Jess and her work.
"I'm so pleased that Jess has been recognised, she deserves it for the brilliant work she does," Rock said.
"In the year since Jess joined us here at Real FM she's shown great enthusiasm for supporting the community as well as entertaining us all on-air. Her love of music is massive and Taylor Swift is the queen, so I think it's fair to say they made a good team in this case."
November 1 marked Jess' one year anniversary with Real FM and her time in Mudgee, admitting she has no plans to move any time soon.
"I've worked in commercial radio since 2008... I've worked at a lot of radio stations. I've worked at bigger stations and I've worked in bigger towns than Mudgee and I've worked in networks and all kinds of different environments in radio and I've never met a team as supportive and lovely as the people in Mudgee," she said.
"It is the best workplace in Australia, I'll say it.
"We try and put together things that most people will enjoy but when you're trying to now your audience there will always be something that people don't like. It can be very difficult to sit there and keep churning out things over and over again.
"...we've got an awesome team. All of us work really, really hard on supporting each other and coming up with really good ideas and just sticking by it even if it falls flat on its face and we're the only ones that are laughing at least we have each other's backs.
"It makes for a really supportive environment, we really do actually care about things that we are doing and we care about each other and it's really nice..."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.