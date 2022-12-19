New generation of Gerzurgans continue a decades-long tradition of giving back to the community

For the third year running, a new, younger generation of the Gerzurgan family has taken up fundraising in the name of community spirit.
On Monday, the familiar group of children presented Mudgee Public School with a cheque for $1000 that will go towards programs at the school like the breakfast club which provides breakfast to students who might need it through the week.
The money was raised throughout 2022 by the children who sold bags of lollies and passed the bucket around at community and private events.
Gerzurgan founder Wayne Honeysett said it is something that the kids enjoy.
"The kids are pretty excited about it from year to year. It's going good," he said. "This year the money is going to Mudgee Public School, which is where we made our first donation back in 1981."
Wayne's son Vincent Honeysett echoed the sentiment. "We've always done it and we've always been part of the community...," he said.
"Dad here, they did it all first and then when us kids were coming up we were did this and now we're grown and have kids so we've got our kids doing it too."
Mudgee Public School Principal John Carters said they did not expect the donation.
"I think it's absolutely incredible. We're really appreciative of any donations that are made to the school but to have it come from kids, it just goes to show what a special group of children they are," he said.
"It's a really important time of the year to be giving back to the community, it's great that some of these programs like the breakfast club and things like that are helping people, so for the children to recognise that - we didn't ask them to do it - they decided that off their own backs, so it's really generous and goes to show what a special group of kids they are."
John said it was the wish of the group that the money go towards programs like the breakfast club. "We do also do hampers for families throughout the year, not just at christmas time... there's so many things that we can do with it with an emphasis on helping those they need it all year 'round.
The Gerzurgans were formed 35 years ago when a group of friends including Wayne Honeysett, James "Tree" Merrett, and Ross "Shelby" Denney got together to share a common love of motorbikes and have a bit of fun.
