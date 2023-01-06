A teenage boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Orange on Friday morning.
At about 12.30am on January 6, emergency services were called to Coronation Drive after reports a Subaru Impreza had crashed into a tree.
A 17-year-old boy, who was the front-seat passenger, was released by officers from Fire and Rescue NSW before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital with pelvic, head and neck injuries in a critical condition.
Police announced shortly before 11am on Friday the the boy had died.
The male driver, also aged 17, and a 14-year-old girl, travelling in the back seat, escaped injury.
The driver was taken to Orange Hospital for mandatory testing and to Orange Police Station, where he was assisting with inquiries.
Officers from the Central West Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
