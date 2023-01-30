Mid-Western Regional Council library recently launched a new app that brings everything about you love about the library into the palm of your hand, along with some special new features.
The free app can be found for your phone or tablet of choice by searching 'MWRC Library' on your app store.
The app lets users browse and borrow recent releases, suggest a purchase, book rooms, check operating hours, become a member and manage your account.
You can borrow the library's full catalogue of books, ebooks, magazines and films and even borrow a book without taking it to the counter.
But one of the most useful features allows readers to scan any book to see if is in the library's collection.
Library Services Manager, Rachel Gill said this was among her favourite features.
"You can go to the shelf and borrow a book on the spot using the app, so there's that self service element to it. The other thing is if you're at Big W or the book shop you can scan the back of a book, the ISBN, and it will tell you if it's here [at the library]," she said.
"You can take your library with you everywhere you go."
Becoming a library member is free and unlocks an almost limitless collection of books, audiobooks, movies, comics, board games and more, all of which can be found at Mudgee Library on Market Street.
