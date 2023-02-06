Mudgee Pizza closes its doors for good

Mudgee Pizza has closed.
A sign that read 'closed until further notice' was taped to the front door of the woodfired pizza maker in late December 2022 and the business has not reopened since. Equipment was in the process of being moved out of the premises on Monday afternoon, 6 February.
When the Mudgee Guardian approached the owner he declined an interview but did confirm that the business was closing for good.
The Mudgee Guardian understands that the business was not profitable and it was difficult to attract staff amid competition from cheaper pizza makers like Domino's.
The business changed its name to Mudgee Pizza from Church St Eatery, reportedly to avoid confusion with a pizza restaurant in Moruya, with a similar name. The address has been fitted out for pizza making as far back as 2009 when it was known as Motza Pizza Bar under different owners.
