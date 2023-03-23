Indigiearth goes national with Boost Juice collab

Ngemba Weilwan woman Sharon Winsor has taken her business and brand Indigiearth to new heights with a national campaign with juice giant Boost Juice.
Boost partnered with Indigiearth to deliver three new flavours that are available at all Boost Juice outlets Australia-wide for six weeks. The flavours are: Finger Lime, Strawberry Gum and Davidson Plum. The campaign artwork created by Ryhia Dank of Nardurna.
Boost juice reached out to Sharon two years ago and the conversation was ongoing ever since. Sharon told the Mudgee Guardian that she wanted to make sure everything was being done the right way before diving in.
"It's extremely exciting and emotional. When I first saw one of the stores it was quite overwhelming and it is, it's quite an iconic collaboration because they don't usually do this. But they were very sold on doing a collab with a genuine and authentic business with story and meaning," Sharon said.
A senior Boost Juice representative came to Mudgee for a weekend and went to one of Sharon's popular dining experiences.
Sharon spent more time with rep and was able to learn more about the business and what it means to be part of a campaign of this size.
"You don't want to set yourself up to fail with the availability of produce... I didn't want the flavours to be run of the mill either, you know, lemon myrtle or the things that people are already familiar with," Sharon said.
"It had to be a little bit more about the nutritional value of the ingredients as well."
Sharon is a busy person, between running Indigiearth, organising and running her popular dining experiences and working at her cafe inside Mudgee Arts Precinct, she said she has to be selective when it comes to what opportunities to pursue.
"One of the things that I've been asked a couple of times about this collaboration is... With this collab they [Boost Juice] reached out because they wanted to do business and it was nothing to do with a corporate company having a reconciliation action plan or being certified with something and they have to meet quotas or to make themselves look good," Sharon said.
"They found a business that had a story has and has meaning, and that's what it's about and for me in particular, just having these opportunities where we can do business without having to be tokenistic and it's real and it's genuine."
The closest Boost Juice locations to Mudgee are in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst.
