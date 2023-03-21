Mudgee Guardian
Essential Energy confirms cause of Sunday night blackout

Benjamin Palmer
Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:05am
Power was eventually restored by 10.30pm on Siunday evening. FILE

A widespread power outage that hit Mudgee on Sunday was caused by an underground network fault.

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

