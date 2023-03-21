A widespread power outage that hit Mudgee on Sunday was caused by an underground network fault.
"Essential Energy crews restored power to 2,184 customers across Mudgee by 10.30pm on Sunday night, after safety equipment detected a fault on the electricity network at 5.24pm, turning off power to ensure safety," an Essential Energy spokesperson said.
Crews responded immediately, patrolling the network and discovering a fault on the high voltage underground network.
"Crews were able to restore power progressively to customers as repairs took place, with the last customers having their power restored at 10.30pm," an Essential Energy spokesperson said.
The outage affected more than 2000 residents at its peak before power was restored sporadically across town through Sunday evening.
Essential Energy thanks customers for their understanding while the crews completed this power restoration.
