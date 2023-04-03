Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Court imposes community correction order for threat to stab brother

By Court Reporter
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunedoo man fronts Dubbo Local Court court after threatening his brother and breaching an ongoing apprehended domestic violence order. Picture by Belinda Soole.
Dunedoo man fronts Dubbo Local Court court after threatening his brother and breaching an ongoing apprehended domestic violence order. Picture by Belinda Soole.

A man has been convicted and sentenced for threatening to stab his brother in a voice message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.