Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Mudgee is the town that turned blue for Mia

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Dray, Tamara Mangan, Miss Betty Confetti, Jessmyn Pileggi and Amy Lee.
Kelly Dray, Tamara Mangan, Miss Betty Confetti, Jessmyn Pileggi and Amy Lee.

For one night last week, Mudgee turned a shade of blue for a great cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.