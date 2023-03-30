Mudgee is the town that turned blue for Mia

For one night last week, Mudgee turned a shade of blue for a great cause.
A gala fundraising event organised by a team of local volunteers was held in support of Mia O'Dwyer and her family who recently travelled to Germany for Mia's cancer treatment.
One of the many people behind the event, Kelly Dray said it was a spectacularly successful night. Including previous donations the fundraising total following the event held at Putta Bucca House tipped $108,000.
"It was as successful as it ever could have been," Kelly said.
"May we never need the support of the community back again the way that the community has supported them
"We had 130 businesses who either donated or sponsored Mia's journey, so it's a big long list."
Like Rebecca Cox who donated her time to play a live acoustic set at the event and drag queen Miss Betty Confetti who kept the mood very blue and very fun on the night.
"She [Miss Betty] was amazing, 10/10 recommend. It just set the tone straight off the bat," Kelly said.
"There was no filter, that's why it was an adults only event so people could let loose. There was plenty of fun."
Stacey and Mia joined in with a Facetime call to the crowd from who all sang to Mia in celebration of her tenth birthday.
Happening at the Gulgong RSL is an all-day-long fun day event put on by the community in thanks for its support of Mia and her family. It will be held from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, April 2.
It is set to be a jam-packed day with live music, face painting, kids games and activities, a mega raffle, dance performances, a sausage sizzle from 12pm to 2pm and a lot more.
"This isn't really a fundraising event, I just want it to be a thank you to the community for what they've done for her which is just amazing," organiser Jessmyn Pileggi said.
More information on the event can be found in our What's On Guide on page 2 and online.
