History in the making as first female-led postie bike ride for charity sets off in April

Sisters are doing it for themselves.
Three dozen and one female riders will embark on the first ever women's-only 'Never Late Fe-mail Postie Bike Ride' in April, setting off from Gulgong and ending in Mudgee after a trek through the Central West, all with the aim of raising money for the Wings4Kids charity.
In its tenth year, the Late Mail ride has traditionally been a male-only affair.
So far the group has raised more than $20,000 for the charity.
The Mudgee Guardian met with five of the riders who are taking part. One rider Sue Hughes is on her learner's licence and is getting as much riding in as she can before the crew heads off.
Read more:
"It's been an interesting experience, I haven't had enough practice but I've got three weeks to get more practice in," Mrs Hughes said,
"It's 220 kms a day so we're going to pay for it I think."
The group will leave from the Cowra Japanese Gardens on Wednesday, April 26 and will travel through Parkes, Orange, Manildra, Stuart Town, Gulgong, Windeyer and finally Mudgee on Saturday, April 29. Stops along the way will involve dinners, bowls and on Friday the group will parade through the main street of Gulgong.
While the group cut off new riders at 37, there has already been plenty of riders asking to come on board next year.
"There's been a lot of people in the community say 'we're coming next year',"
Wings4kidz supports families from regional NSW with kids who require transport to and from their medical appointments.
Edwina Barrass wanted to remind people that any money they donate will all go to the charity.
"We pay our own way, we don't get any money out of it," Mrs Barras said.
"Each flight costs around $2000, so for us to raise $20,000 that's ten flights for children that need it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.