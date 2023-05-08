A knife has been found in the high-profile search for a missing woman south-east of Orange - but police are unsure of its relevance.
Jessica Zrinski disappeared from Sydney about five months ago under suspicious circumstances. The 30-year-old has not been seen since.
A major search in bushland near Oberon wrapped up Sunday after three days. Helicopters, dog teams, and hundreds of emergency workers contributed.
NSW police said investigators located and seized a knife for forensic testing during the operation.
"Initial inquiries suggest it may not be related ... but detectives will await the results of the examination," a spokesperson said.
Investigations by the homicide squad are continuing. It's unclear if further items of interest were recovered.
The three-day search covered the Hampton State Forest about 85km south-east of Orange. It comprised PolAir, Dog Unit, Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, SES, and RFS volunteers.
Read more:
Jessica Zrinski disappeared from Bossley Park in Western Sydney about 10pm on November 27, 2022.
CCTV shows the woman entering a Blue Holden Commodore at a carpark on Mimosa Road. Police believe it then travelled on the M4 towards the Blue Mountains.
When the recent search was announced Danny Doherty of the NSW Homicide Squad said: "[We're] conducting this search to find some trace that Jessica may have been here and will leave no stone unturned.
"We believe Jessica may have entered or visited the Hampton State Forest sometime after she was last seen entering the Holden station wagon in late November 2022.
"We strongly urge anyone who may know any further information on Jessica's whereabouts to please come forward. We want to find her and provide her family with much-needed answers."
