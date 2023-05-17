For the curious among us, the wait to see what would become of 89 Market Street has been long.
But this week, Thursday, May 18 to be exact, the curtains will be lifted and the doors officially opened to new 'fine dining meets cafe culture' restaurant Millbrie. The brainchild of former Pipeclay Pumphouse chef Andy Crestani.
Crestani who has lived in Mudgee and previously worked at Pipeclay Pumphouse for the last ten years is now the owner and head chef at Millbrie.
He sat down with the Mudgee Guardian the day before opening while chairs were still stacked and menu items were being tested.
Crestani said he was looking to adapt his career to something more family friendly after leaving Pipeclay, and when the opportunity came up to take over the space he leapt at the chance.
"It's a new adventure for me to bring something else to the Mudgee cafe scene and culture," Crestani said.
"I'm no stranger to business, I'm no stranger to renovating or with starting a new place. Obviously it's a different type of feel to what Pipeclay is with completely different food in terms of the culture.
"It's not fine dining, it's more of a relaxed cafe scene with that fine flair as well. It's been awesome recreating this space and creating something for Mudgee that is purpose-built to be a great cafe."
Crestani said he knows people remember the location as its former name, Cafe 89, but he wants customers to leave those expectations at the door and hopes his nine-person team can deliver something new.
"It's completely different to what the old '89 was and our idea is not to compete with any other cafe along the strip," he said.
"We're completely different, our offerings for breakfast are very out there. So we've got things like ham hock risottos, we've got bacon and egg gnocchi, we've got mushroom fricassees it's a completely different concept than what other people are doing.
"You won't find your toasties on the menu, you won't find granolas or anything like that. We're more of an up-market place to visit and showcase the produce as well - on the plate. Similar to the lunch menu, it's more of a casual dining type setting so I wouldn't call it cafe, but I would call it quite a step [up] from cafe - between cafe and restaurant."
The name Millbrie is named for Crestani's three children, Aubrey, Milla and Luca. "That was basically made up around the fire toasting some marshmallows at the farm and we came up collectively with the name after throwing around some ideas...," he said.
The restaurant employs nine staff and Crestani said early impressions in the community have been positive.
"People know what to expect from us, I do feel that people may come in - firstly for a stickybeak - it is Mudgee. And then I feel they will continue to return," he laughed.
Millbrie will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 7am to 3pm. Crestani said they are planning one day to collaborate with local wineries on dedicated degustation nights.
