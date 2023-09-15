From nursing to beauty, a natural fit for Angela

Angela Winters a Registered Nurse by trade, was feeling like career change after nursing for 19 years.
That direction was into the study of aesthetics. And now, five years in, she wouldn't have it any other way. "It was something I always a bit interested in," Angela said.
"I didn't really know how to make it happen, but one day I bit the bullet - nothing ventured, nothing gained."
Angela started her own business - Beauty Reclaimed - and began as a sole provider, running her own show out of a tiny room in a local beauty therapy salon for three years.
"About three years in I hired my first staff [member] which was a family member who also happened to be a nurse.
"So it was two family members running this clinic with the aim to be very holistic but more medically-focused so people didn't have to travel outside of town to get their treatments..."
Angela started the business offering services like botox injections and fillers, but she said customers soon wanted the business to be more of a "one-stop-shop" for their beauty services, so she pivoted.
Therapist Nikki Mayberry came on board and was soon booked out, necessitating the need for another therapist. As of September, Angela's team has grown to four therapists and a receptionist.
"We've got a second nurse who has just started alongside me... so that I can take holidays and also so we can have a six-day week. We want to be able to do Monday to Saturday - that's where the business is heading," she said.
"It is legally mandated that you are at least a registered nurse in order to provide injectables. So there's that side of it but then I think, you know we, just have a strong interest in skin in general so then that leads into the more high-tech areas like your lasers and your your IPLs and your chemical peels.
"With a background as a nurse you've already got that ability to be with patients - and not everyone can do that. We do get that feedback a lot that it's a welcoming space and real just down to earth people feel welcome but not judged.
"It's not about what's the latest TikTok trend it's about what's actually good for you as an individual and what's going to help you age well. Our demographic is mostly, you know, 30s and above and we're very happy with that."
Beauty Reclaimed Cosmetic Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday and is located at 46 Market Street.
