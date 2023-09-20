Mudgee Guardian
Renovation of Market Street Mudgee church complete, bookings now open

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 21 2023 - 12:26pm, first published September 20 2023 - 4:00pm
An inside shot looking from the entrance. Supplied
After a years-long journey full of ups, downs and almost-disasters, a quaint renovated church that found its new home on Market Street in Mudgee has finally been completed.

