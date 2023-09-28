The weather is warming up and the region's swimming pools have opened again for another busy season.
Meanwhile, Mudgee Swim Club has been busy gearing up for their own busy season and is hoping you come on board and become a member.
Newly re-elected Club President Cassandra Croake said she wants the club to offer something for everyone, whether you're a competitive swimmer or just want to do a few casual laps every week, the club welcomes swimmers of all ages and ability levels.
"We understand a lot of people are like 'ah, what is it?' or feel it's too competitive, intimidating or they don't really understand what we do and I guess back in the day swim club was a very competitive environment but we've flipped it a bit," she said.
"It's more family-friendly. We've got three and four-year-olds swimming 15-metre races with kickboards and noodles and that so it is a whole family affair..."
Cassandra said while the club has been around for a long time, it wasn't long ago that membership numbers were so low that it was in danger of folding, but through a refreshed culture of inclusivity she hopes everyone can see that being a member offers a lot.
"Four or five years ago there were nearly 40 members, so it was pretty low membership from what I can remember and so - some people were keeping it afloat and did a great job - it was going to fold, there was no one," she said.
"So a heap of us jumped on board and built, built, built really spruiking the family-friendly thing, anyone can do it, all abilities. Start in the pool, do a bomb, we don't care, just get in the pool and have a go."
"We understand not everyone wants to do the carnival circuit. Some parents just want a Tuesday-night swim, come down, have dinner, have a shower, go home to bed. But others might want to compete, and that's fine too," Cassandra said.
"If you miss a week or two that's okay, no one is relying you to be here."
The club held their AGM on Tuesday, September 26. Cassandra was re-elected as the club's President Aaron Cole was elected as Vice President, Penny Adam is Secretary and Rhiannon Cole is the club Treasurer.
"We've got a fantastic community, our committee is amazing and it keeps rolling over. Many hands make light work. Everyone gets in and has a go, even timekeeping, I've never had an issue - parents are just happy to jump on and timekeep," Cassandra said.
A prolific supporter of the club has been Glencore who have recently provided grants for a number of improvements for the club including new timing system, new flooring, new. PA system, aircon and hot water system.
"Glencore are amazing. They've just - everytime we apply for a grant they tick it off. The club is in a really good position financially and we are just pumping money back into merchandise and things like that and keeping it affordable for people too," Cassandra said.
