Daniel Hoyle appears in Orange Local Court for sentencing

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:58am
A Cargo man was in custody and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link when he was sentenced for driving while his licence was disqualified.

