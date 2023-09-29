Mudgee Guardian
Inquiry into metals mining comes to Mudgee to hear from the public

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
September 29 2023 - 5:57pm
An Upper House committee will travel to Mudgee to conduct site visits and public hearings for its inquiry into current and potential impacts of gold, silver, lead and zinc mining on human health, land, air and water quality in New South Wales.

