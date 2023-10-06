Mudgee Preschool to undergo transformation with new multipurpose space

Years in the making, Mudgee Preschool on Lovejoy Street will undergo a transformation after a development application for building alterations and additions was approved by council.
The development which is expected to cost more than $550,000 would include construction of a new multipurpose space that would sit along the eastern boundary of the site. Additional internal alterations to improve the bathrooms, kitchen and other facilities throughout the centre would also be part of a secondary element to the project.
Mudgee Preschool director Rosie Gibbs said the changes will bring the centre up to a modern standard that will greatly enhance what they can provide to children and the community.
"Mudgee Preschool is the old bowling club. So it hasn't been purpose-built to be a preschool, and the needs over the years have changed for all the services that we provide," Ms Gibbs said.
"We have allied health therapists coming to the preschool to provide support to children. We would like to have community meetings and we also offer some extended hours, an extended hours program to children and at the moment we only have one small space to meet all of those needs."
The design of the new space was handled by Sunrai Designs of Sunrai Designs in Mudgee.
"It is a playful space. The design is playful from the outside. It will really complement our beautiful playground. It has play components that children can enjoy as part of the playground. So we're really hopeful that it will complement everything that we already do," Ms Gibbs said.
No submissions were received during public notification of the development application.
