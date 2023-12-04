After more than 30 years, Rosie Gibbs will be stepping down as Director of Mudgee Preschool, a role that has seen her usher generations of Mudgee's children through their early education.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
As she prepares to say goodbye and help handover to a new Director, Rosie looked back on her time at the preschool.
Rosie started working at Mudgee Preschool when her daughter was only a few months old. The young family were new to Australia, having immigrated from South Africa in 1988. Rosie worked three hours per day, one morning a week before beginning the role of Director in 2009.
"This has been my whole teaching career in Australia," she said.
"It was a good time to become a director because there was lots of training for that. So that's been a big change - and then for the teachers now there's a significant shift from 15 years ago or 30 years ago just in terms of the demands of the job."
Many remember Rosie for her kindness and passion for her job which has evolved greatly over the years, and you aren't alone in wondering what is was like the first time Rosie encountered the child of a former pupil.
"I think it's really gratifying. I remember the first time a parent turned up with their child and that was... I remember the moment of going 'oh I taught you and here you are with your child,'" she said.
"I always say this preschool is a community-based preschool and the fact that not only myself but a lot of the staff have been here a long time - those connections have built up over time and they've woven through the community. It's a beautiful and special thing I think."
Mudgee Preschool is centrally located on the quiet Lovejoy Street and always retained a feeling of security. A safe space for children and staff to teach and learn together centered around a play space that feels one with nature. Rosie said this is not an accident, and acknowledged that it is thanks to the community.
"I always say that we are a community-run preschool," she said.
"I think we really feel the support of the community and everything that we do is invested back in the community, so we're very conscious of having that perspective that we hear in the community.
"We've never had a landscaper come in and tell us what to do with it or design it [playground], it's come from the staff going 'we need this and we need to change that' to meet children's needs and so they're hugely invested in that as well.
"I think it's multi-layered and the reputation just builds on itself and is validated - every year people will say 'oh we heard it was good but we didn't really think there could be that much difference', and then they come here and they go 'oh wow' stepping into that backyard. People go there for the first time they go 'oh my goodness' they can't believe how beautiful it is because you don't even get that impression walking outside."
Read more:
The outgoing Director recognised that every day a parent says goodbye to their child each morning that they put enormous trust into the team.
"I'm probably speaking on behalf of all the staff - we're very aware and conscious and thank people for putting their children for trusting us with their children," Rosie said.
"We don't see ourselves as babysitting while the parents are at work or doing whatever else they need to do but we realise the great trust it takes to put a young child in our care and to trust us with their education because...
"I thank you [parents] for entrusting us and for letting us get to know your children and for also contributing because we can't do what we do well without the partnerships so I would thank them for their partnership."
Rosie isn't sure yet what she will do once she retires, but that she is looking forward to travelling.
"In terms of what I'm going to do, I'm still thinking, my head is still in this space and everything that needs to be done before I do that handover," she said.
"So I'm not thinking too much about next year except I've got family in South Africa and England and I'm looking forward to having more time to spend with them and do some travelling.
"I never thought this would be my life's work when I started here and when I look back I'm so grateful."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.