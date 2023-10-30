Mudgee Guardian
Midwest Cup: Ryan Dukes scores last minute try for Blackheath Blackcats to win grand final

By John Fitzgerald
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:56pm
Ryan Dukes has headlined another chapter in the storied history of the Midwest Community Cup with a last minute try to win the 2023 decider for the Blackheath Blackcats.

