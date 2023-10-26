New faces Kate and Greg finding solar solutions

With the rising cost of electricity, living off the grid is becoming a popular alternative, according to Greg Todd, of Solar Pumping Solutions for NSW (SPS Solar & Water).
Greg and his wife, Kate, are the new faces behind the Mudgee-based business, SPS Solar & Water, and they are excited to be able to offer genuine service and solutions to the Central Tablelands area and beyond.
Having their own business in Sydney since 2007, and with Greg's background as an electrician, and Kate an accountant, it was a natural progression for the couple and their young family, who took over on September 1.
Specialising in off-grid solar, on-grid hybrid, commercial solar, and solar pumping and irrigation, Mr Todd said SPS Solar & Water had undertaken a body of work in all those areas, but believes there is still room for growth.
"We really do enjoy finding solutions for people's needs, and with a dry summer predicted, we are really keen and available to assist our current and future customers to be equipped and ready, especially with regards to the off-grid market," he said.
"We believe in being a valuable part of the community, supporting the local farmers and we are happy to travel for the work wherever there is a need.
"We have an incredible team here at SPS Solar & Water and we are determined to provide a reputable service."
Mr Todd said SPS Solar & Water prided itself on designing, supplying, repairing and installing solar power and solar or electric pumping systems to the highest Australian standards for commercial, agricultural, industrial and residential projects.
"The company is an amalgamation of two niches in solar power and water pumping, and we are leaders in the blending of these very crucial and specialised areas," he said.
SPS Solar & Water has installed solar and irrigation systems to meet the needs of both stud and commercial cattle producers, wineries and intensive cropping enterprises, as well as developing custom solutions for complicated pumping duties in remote mine sites.
Senior pump designer and installation technician, Warwick O'Brien, said "We offer the trusted range of Grundfos solar and electric pumping systems, along with other quality products, sized specifically to suit our customers needs." With more than 30 years of pumping and irrigation experience, Mr O'Brien knows the region and the people, and said "each job is individually designed to fit our client's purpose and then installed by our professional team."
Mr Todd said SPS Solar & Water, while under new management, was an established business with a lot of history and had recently become a Preferred Partner in the region with SolarEdge.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers quality DC optimized technology including solar panels, battery and storage capabilities with this trustworthy and innovative company," he said.
"People are looking for alternatives and ways to generate their own power, rather than pay potentially exorbitant electricity bills, so off-grid is most certainly the way of the future.
"We are currently seeing a rise in inquiries during this period of time and we want the area to know that we are keen to support you and provide solutions for your solar and pumping needs."
