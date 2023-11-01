Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

A love for scouts and a challenge see Holly and Madison earn rare scouting awards

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
November 1 2023 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Madison Casley Holly Consadine are two young women who have bright futures ahead of them, with Madison earning the coveted Australian Scout Medallion and Holly the Queen's Scout Award which is the the pinnacle of scouting awards that can be earned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.