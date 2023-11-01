Madison Casley Holly Consadine are two young women who have bright futures ahead of them, with Madison earning the coveted Australian Scout Medallion and Holly the Queen's Scout Award which is the the pinnacle of scouting awards that can be earned.
The Honourable Margaret Beazley, Governor of New South Wales, presented 24 Venturer Scouts with Queen's Scout Awards and Holly, a member of 1st Mudgee Venturer Scout Unit, was among them.
The Queen's Scout Award is the peak milestone of a Venturer Scout's journey. Designed to be challenging and encouraging, the award broadens the interests and knowledge of participating Venturer Scouts aged 14-17. Similarly, Madison's medallion is the highest award in the scout section. It is considered the pinnacle of scouting for 15-year-old Madison.
"It's a good thing to feel accomplished," Holly said.
"It runs in the family... my brothers did it and I was really interested in it."
Holly and her mother Annette Consadine both agreed that scouts has been a positively life-changing experience for Holly who has been with scouts since she was a seven-year-old joey scout. "You get really good friends. You get to spend more time with them and do some great things and it gives you great opportunities. If anyone has the chance to do it, do it. It's challenging but it's worth it," Holly said of scouts.
"She [Holly] was very withdrawn, very shy, having big problems at school with a bit of bullying. She was so quiet," her mother Annette said.
"I just thought she had to have a positive place to go and school was not positive. So I put her in here [scouts] and it's been the best thing that I ever did.
"I recommend it to anybody to have their kid go if they're having issues with that kind of thing..."
To achieve the prestigious award, a venturer scout must be able to set a goal; plan progress towards that goal; organise themselves and others; and maintain the determination to overcome difficulties and complete the task.
The presentation of the Queen's Scout Award could be the last of its kind before it is renamed as the King's Scout Award after the coronation of King Charles.
"Completion of the Queen's Scout Award is a major milestone in a Venturer Scout's journey and carries a deservedly outstanding reputation, not just within Scouting but across the wider community," Scouts NSW Assistant Chief Commissioner - Program Niamh Hitchman said.
Wayne Sanders, better known as Colonel said he was proud of the girls.
"I'm very proud for what they've achieved and what they've achieved in the sections over time," he said.
"It's a big achievement to get this big award."
Madison said she is looking forward to continuing with Mudgee Scouts and Holly now has her sights set on becoming a scout leader and sharing her love of scouts with the next generation.
