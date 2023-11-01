Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

All in the family as Georgia earns major horticulture award working with her sister and dad

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 1 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mudgee's Georgia Delarue is living her dream and getting the recognition she deserves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.