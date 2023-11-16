Police seeking more information on crash that caused widespread blackout

A large section of Mudgee was plunged into premature darkness on Wednesday afternoon when a truck hit and knocked over a power pole, leaving more than 2000 residents without power.
According to information from local police, at 7.10pm on Wednesday, November 15, emergency services responded to reports of a heavy vehicle tow truck crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Douro Street and Short Street.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 61-year-old male driver at the scene. He was taken to Mudgee District Hospital as a precaution.
Power supply to a vst swathe of mudgee was disrupted until about 11pm when it was restored.
There were no reports of any other vehicle or persons being involved.
Officers from Orana Mid-West Police District have commenced an investigation into the matter.
Anyone with information - or has any available dash cam or mobile phone footage - are urged to contact either Mudgee Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
