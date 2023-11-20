Mudgee Guardian
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Students code their own video game to win trip-of-a-lifetime to Sydney

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Murphy, Wyatt Besant, Bentley Robinson and Anthony Farrugia posing with Gemma from Good Game Spawn Point. Supplied
Natasha Murphy, Wyatt Besant, Bentley Robinson and Anthony Farrugia posing with Gemma from Good Game Spawn Point. Supplied

Ilford Public School is one of the smallest schools in Australia with only 15 students, but it has proven that size is no obstacle to success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.