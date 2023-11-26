Mudgee Guardian
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coolah celebrates Castlereagh comeback

By Bryson Luff
Updated November 27 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The enthusiastic Roos training last week. Photo: Supplied
The enthusiastic Roos training last week. Photo: Supplied

Rebounding back from a seven-year-long hiatus the Coolah Roos will again compete in the Castlereagh League competition after their bid to rejoin the Group was unanimously endorsed by the nine existing Castlereagh clubs at the League's Annual General Meeting on Sunday, November 26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help