Rebounding back from a seven-year-long hiatus the Coolah Roos will again compete in the Castlereagh League competition after their bid to rejoin the Group was unanimously endorsed by the nine existing Castlereagh clubs at the League's Annual General Meeting on Sunday, November 26.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Back in 2001 the Roos were a Castlereagh Rugby League foundation club and their readmission to the competition will mean that ten clubs will be fighting it out for premiership honours in 2024.
Receiving great encouragement and support from the Coolah community the club is looking forward to packing out Bowen Oval on home games next year and undoubtedly, they will.
It is a great story that Coolah brothers Chanse and Casey Burgess, will co-captain coach the first-grade side in 2024 after they opposed each other in the 2023 Peter McDonald Shield grand final with Chanse playing for Dubbo CYMS and Casey for the Mudgee Dragons.
It is rumoured that their well-qualified father Steve might have some input into the coaching side of things whilst brothers Austin and Jake will also be taking the field to give the Coolah side not only a family look about it, but also some highly talented footballers to kick start their 2024 campaign.
Read more:
Such is the enthusiasm in the town that unofficial training for the club is already attracting very good numbers.
The excitement about Coolah's re-admission to the Castlereagh League competition is not only restricted to just the first-grade side with former Western Rams League Tag representative Tori Canham taking the reins as League Tag coach.
Tori has been awarded the Castlereagh League Tag Player of the Year Award on numerous occasions and she will bring a wealth of talent and experience with her to what is expected to be a young but enthusiastic squad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.