Woman airlifted following medical emergency inside Market Street business

A woman was airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital (RPA) on Thursday after suffering a medical episode inside a Salvation Army store on Market Street.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
According to information from NSW Ambulance, at about 1:15pm on Thursday, November 23, NSW Ambulance was called to a woman suffering a medical episode at Market St, Mudgee.
The Mudgee Guardian understands the medical emergency took place inside the Salvation Army store located on Market Street. Local police the scene in a supporting role.
Paramedics treated a woman in her 40s at the scene before transporting her to Mudgee Health Service for treatment.
She was then airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital by helicopter.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.