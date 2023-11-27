Mudgee Guardian
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

World-class art on display as historic landscape exhibition opens in Mudgee

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
November 27 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bibbenluke, spring by Lucy Culliton, Oil on canvas.
Bibbenluke, spring by Lucy Culliton, Oil on canvas.

Mudgee will host the historic Wynne Prize 2023 exhibition from Friday, December 1 for the first time, a major boon for the regional arts centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.