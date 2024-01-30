Yellowstone, true crime and dad jokes: The region's most popular reads revealed

"The Mudgee Readers' Festival brought beloved recipe blogger Nagi to town, and her RecipeTinEats Dinner book has continued to be one of our most popular. Everyone wanted A Life In Garden Design after meeting author Paul Bangay at Sculptures In The Garden, while How To Kill A Client was Emma's hot recommendation for winter reading in 2023. Local author Eila Jameson-Avey launched her rural thriller Wellworth in the shop and it has been chilling readers ever since. Finally, Trent Dalton's Lola In The Mirror arrived late in the year and was an instant hit.