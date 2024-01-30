Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Books

Yellowstone, true crime and dad jokes: The region's most popular reads revealed

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated January 30 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A true crime mystery, celebrity memoirs and groan-inducing dad jokes were among the most popular reads that residents requested in 2023 according to data from the region's libraries and bookstores.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.