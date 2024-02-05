The transformation of Flirtation Hill is ongoing, but there is still a long way to go

Work on the viewing platform and shelter have commenced as part of the master plan for Flirtation Hill and 'the pines' area. The plan which was published in 2021 envisioned an overhaul of the popular Mudgee lookout area to better serve the community following engagement with a community working group as well as local community consultation. This includes things like a better view of the town, parking, an adventure playground to promote health and wellbeing and improve the native vegetation on the block.

