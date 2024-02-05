The transformation of Flirtation Hill is ongoing, but there is still a long way to go

Work is underway at Flirtation Hill in Mudgee this week as part of a larger, radical transformation of the space.
The work means entry into flirty from Madeira Road will be temporarily closed off but will be reopened in the evenings. This project is estimated to run for approximately three weeks, according to the council.
Work on the viewing platform and shelter have commenced as part of the master plan for Flirtation Hill and 'the pines' area. The plan which was published in 2021 envisioned an overhaul of the popular Mudgee lookout area to better serve the community following engagement with a community working group as well as local community consultation. This includes things like a better view of the town, parking, an adventure playground to promote health and wellbeing and improve the native vegetation on the block.
In the council's 2020/21 Operation Plan funding was committed as well for minor upgrades to the pathway network, tree removal and site security infrastructure that included bollards and signage improvements.
The current works are part of the first in a multi-stage plan for Flirtation Hill given the constraints around funding towards the masterplan. The second stage is still a long way off and is vastly more costly to boot. These future works are still to be considered by the council, prioritised and costed.
A partnership between the NSW Government and Mid-Western Regional Council saw a $375,000 injection from the Regional Tourism Acceleration Fund, as announced by Dugald Saunders MP in 2022. A co-contribution from council brought the total funding to $750,000.
