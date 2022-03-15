newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A new family-friendly attraction is set to be added to Mudgee's "growing number of activities" with funding announcement for eco-tourism infrastructure development at Flirtation Hill. A partnership between the NSW Government and Mid-Western Regional Council was made clear by a $375,000 injection from the Regional Tourism Acceleration Fund, as announced by Dugald Saunders MP on March 9. Mid-Western Regional Council general manager, Brad Cam said Council's co-contribution would bring the total funding to $750,000. "The Flirtation Hill Activation Zone will be a fantastic space for the community and something that has been much desired," Mr Cam said. "This eco-tourism project will include a viewing platform, security infrastructure (lighting, perimeter bollards and gates), car parking, barbecue, park furniture and tree removal to enhance views." "Mudgee's a world-class tourism destination thanks to its wine, but it also has a growing number of activities the whole family can enjoy," Mr Saunders added. "I commend Mid-Western Regional Council on its commitment to diversifying Mudgee's tourist offering."

