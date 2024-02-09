Mudgee Mudcrabs put in another impressive showing at touch championships

The Mudgee Mudcrabs touch football club continue to impress across the state with an impressive showing at Nelson Bay.
The Mudgee Mudcrabs competed in the Peter Wilson memorial Championships in Nelson Bay in the first weekend on February, where 13 teams competed from under 10s to the under 18s.
All teams represented Mudgee well with the under 10s, 12 and 16 boys all made the quarter finals. The under 18 girls made the semi final, however went down narrowly to Nelson Bay.
The under 12 girls also made the grand final and were victorious taking the win 4-0 over Maitland. A fantastic effort from the girls and coaches Adam Perini and Mark Fitzgerald.
In an impressive effort, the under 14 girls team made the grand final, but unfortunately went down to Orange in a 3-2 nail biter.
Hope Gilmour was named player of the final in the under 12 girls grand final. It was a well deserved recognition for Gilmour who puts in 100 per cent every time she steps on the field.
Topping the weekend off, Mudgee Mudcrabs received the 'spirit of the game' award. An accolade which was greatly appreciated after all the hard work that that has gone into develop Mudgee Touch Association and its community.
Mudgee Junior Touch is now focused on Junior State Cup which takes place in Dubbo at the end of February. Coaches Adam Perini and Mark Fitzgerald and the under 12 girls are looking for their second state cup win on the back of last years success.
Under 10 boys made the Quarter Finals; under 10 girls finished 9th overall; under 12 boys made the Quarter Finals; under 12 girls (development) finished 15th overall; under 12 Girls are Grand Final champions 4-0; under 14 boys finished 18th overall; under 14 girls are Grand Final runners up - 3-2; under 16 boys made the Quarter Finals; under 16 girls finished 9th overall; under 18 boys finished 7th overall; under 18 Girls made the Semi Finals.
