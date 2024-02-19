Mudgee sports training camp comes into focus in latest update

The council has received the latest quarterly report on the progress of the Mudgee Centre of Excellence Training Camp at the western end of Glen Willow.
The report will be presented at the first meeting of the council on Wednesday, February 21.
The report shows that the project overall is 21 per cent complete, with more than $3 million of the projected $14.5 million already spent.
The bulk of the project's early work has been earthworks, construction of retaining walls around where the accommodation will be built, and work to provide potable water via the town's water supply. Along with the access road to Putta Bucca, the area is now primed for the project's construction phase. Some work on the adjoining house on the block is also proposed.
The centre will house 32 seperate rooms which can double to be 64 beds if needed as well as rooms for staff and trainers that travel with sporting teams. There will be a gymnasium, lecture theatres, seminar rooms, dining areas, commercial kitchen and laundry and an outdoor facility for ice baths and outdoor hot and cold showers.
$2,761,864 in Federal Government funding was announced for the facility in January 2022 along with $5 million committed by the state government. In October, councillors voted unanimously to provide an additional $3 million in funding in the 2024/25 year for the facility from council's coffers.
The project is expected to cost $14.5 million by its completion with $11.5 million committed to the project.
A construction certificate is expected to be issued in February and construction will begin by March.
