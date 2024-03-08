Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mudgee Library set for extended opening hours following recommendation

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
March 8 2024 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mudgee Library could be open for longer if a series of proposed changes are adopted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.