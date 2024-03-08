Mudgee Library set for extended opening hours following recommendation

Mudgee Library could be open for longer if a series of proposed changes are adopted.
In February 2020, the State Library of New South Wales conducted a review of libraries in the region. The review found that the Mudgee Library branch is open 43 hours per week snd falls short of the recommended 48 hours for a region's main library.
According to the report, throughout June and August 2023, library staff recorded visits to the library between 5.00pm and 6.00pm. The average number of people visiting the library between 5.00pm and 5.30pm was 5.8, while the average number of people visiting the library between 5.30pm and 6.00pm was 3.4. From these figures it was found that the library isn't well utilised during this time, though higher numbers are attending on Thursday evenings for scheduled programs.
After feedback from staff and the community, it has been proposed that new library operating hours are put in place.
'An earlier opening will not impact upon staffing, as library staff are already rostered to start at 9.00am or earlier. An additional hour on Saturday does not impose on current rostering as there would still be no requirement for lunch cover. And lastly, this change means the library would be open 48.5 hours a week, slightly exceeding the State Library of New South Wales guideline,' the report said.
The motion to adjust the operating hours was passed unanimously at the February 21 council meeting.
Council will likely adopt the proposed change to opening hours if no submissions are received during the exhibition period.
