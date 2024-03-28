Can Cruise celebrates more than $260k raised for Can Assist since its inception

With Cancruise 2024 now done and dusted Club President, John Hodges, is pleased to announce that Cudgegong Cruisers since its inception in 2009 has made donations totalling $265,000.
The principal beneficiary being Can Assist with $232,000, other local charities, community groups, Mudgee Hospital and community fundraisers also benefited with $33,000 in donations.
Whilst presenting a cheque for $33,000 today to Can Assist, the funds raised from Cancruise 2024, John made special mention of the wonderful Mid-Western community and the many volunteers who have supported this event over its 16 years.
John Stuart from Cudgegong Cruisers has been part of Can Cruise for more than 10 years. He said seeing the event grow and become so well-supported by the community is heartening.
"Last year was our biggest event ever where we made $30,000 for CanAssist on the day," John said.
"We now have a lot of people coming from outside the area now to it - from Lithgow and the Portland area... we've got regulars from Sydney and Dubbo that come up, so it's great."
