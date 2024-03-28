Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Can Cruise celebrates more than $260k raised for Can Assist since its inception

By Staff Reporters
March 28 2024 - 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With Cancruise 2024 now done and dusted Club President, John Hodges, is pleased to announce that Cudgegong Cruisers since its inception in 2009 has made donations totalling $265,000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.