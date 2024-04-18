Mudgee Library will extend opening hours following council vote

Mudgee Library will be open for longer from July 1, 2024 after a series of proposed changes were voted on at the April 17 council meeting.
During the 28-day exhibition period, just one submission was received in support of the changes.
"I definitely think library hours should be extended, as they are we lag behind most other libraries of similar size in NSW regards," wrote Raul Mazariegos who submitted the feedback.
There were no submissions against the change.
In February 2020, the State Library of New South Wales conducted a review of libraries in the region. The review found that the Mudgee Library branch is open 43 hours per week snd falls short of the recommended 48 hours for a region's main library.
According to the report, throughout June and August 2023, library staff recorded visits to the library between 5.00pm and 6.00pm. The average number of people visiting the library between 5.00pm and 5.30pm was 5.8, while the average number of people visiting the library between 5.30pm and 6.00pm was 3.4. From these figures it was found that the library isn't well utilised during this time, though higher numbers are attending on Thursday evenings for scheduled programs.
After feedback from staff and the community, the new library operating hours are as follows:
'An earlier opening will not impact upon staffing, as library staff are already rostered to start at 9.00am or earlier. An additional hour on Saturday does not impose on current rostering as there would still be no requirement for lunch cover. And lastly, this change means the library would be open 48.5 hours a week, slightly exceeding the State Library of New South Wales guideline,' the report said.
