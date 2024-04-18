Mudgee Library will extend opening hours following council vote

According to the report, throughout June and August 2023, library staff recorded visits to the library between 5.00pm and 6.00pm. The average number of people visiting the library between 5.00pm and 5.30pm was 5.8, while the average number of people visiting the library between 5.30pm and 6.00pm was 3.4. From these figures it was found that the library isn't well utilised during this time, though higher numbers are attending on Thursday evenings for scheduled programs.

