Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Construction begins on Mudgee Team Training Village at Glen Willow

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
April 19 2024 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction has officially begun for the Mudgee Team Training Village at Glen Willow, formerly known as the Mudgee Centre of Excellence Training Camp.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.