Construction begins on Mudgee Team Training Village at Glen Willow

Construction has officially begun for the Mudgee Team Training Village at Glen Willow, formerly known as the Mudgee Centre of Excellence Training Camp.
The complex, which was announced in 2022, will house 32 seperate rooms which can double to be 64 beds if needed as well as rooms for staff and trainers that travel with sporting teams. There will be a gymnasium, lecture theatres, seminar rooms, dining areas, commercial kitchen and laundry and an outdoor facility for ice baths and outdoor hot and cold showers.
"We're excited to announce the start of construction for the Mudgee Team Training Village, poised to transform team development in the region with its premium accommodation and training facilities," General Manager Brad Cam said.
"Featuring 96 beds across 32 rooms, our Accommodation Facility will provide flexible configurations and top-notch amenities to guarantee a comfortable stay for groups of all sizes. Anticipated to open early in 2025, we look forward to welcoming guests to this transformative venue."
In February 2024, council received a report on the progress of the facility which outlined the bulk of the project's early work has been earthworks, construction of retaining walls around where the accommodation will be built, and work to provide potable water via the town's water supply.
The Training Village will feature a dedicated gym tailored to meet the specific requirements of sports training as well as dedicated recuperation areas within the facility. Communal areas will feature BBQ facilities, a games room, and fire pit, purposefully designed to promote camaraderie among guests.
$2,761,864 in Federal Government funding was announced for the facility in January 2022 along with $5 million committed by the state government. In October, councillors voted unanimously to provide an additional $3 million in funding in the 2024/25 year for the facility from council's coffers.
