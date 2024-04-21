Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Panthers reveal Mudgee games as commitment to country ramps up

Benjamin Palmer
Bradley Jurd
By Benjamin Palmer, and Bradley Jurd
Updated April 22 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Penrith Panthers will play an NRL Telstra Premiership Match at Glen Willow Stadium in Mudgee each season over the next two years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.