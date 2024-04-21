Panthers reveal Mudgee games as commitment to country ramps up

The Penrith Panthers will play an NRL Telstra Premiership Match at Glen Willow Stadium in Mudgee each season over the next two years.
The revelation comes as the club confirms its desire to make Bathurst its second home "forever".
Speaking to ACM, Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher confirmed the rumours Mudgee will host a game in 2025.
That match at Mudgee's Glen Willow - a venue which has just had construction on a $14 million training camp facility begin - will complement another game in Bathurst.
An official announcement was made on Monday afternoon, April 22 following the publishing of this story on Monday morning.
Mayor Des Kennedy expressed his excitement about the upcoming Panthers visits, emphasising the significance of these events for both football enthusiasts and the local economy.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Panthers to Mudgee in 2025 and 2026. This marks the first time the Panthers will play in Mudgee, a testament to the unwavering support from NRL fans across the region," Cr Kennedy said.
"Hosting premiership games is not only a win for sports enthusiasts but also brings significant economic benefits to the region, with thousands of fans expected to travel and spend in the region's towns on accommodation, dining, and retail."
Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher said country footy is the 'soul' of the sport.
"Country rugby league is the heart and soul of our sport, and we are passionate about supporting grassroots footy," he said.
"The people of the Central West region have truly embraced our club and we are delighted to now enter into this agreement with Mid-Western Regional Council for the next two years.
"Not only will the Panthers play a premiership match in 2025 and 2026 at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, the club will immerse itself in the Mudgee community with a Play Like a Panther Rugby League Clinic confirmed for each year."
Born and raised in Coonamble, in the far north of Western Division, Fletcher believes his club has a responsibility to country rugby league.
"We've got a duty to do something for rugby league in the bush," he said.
"I came from Coonamble, so I've got a strong opinion that we've got to come out here.
"I think we're doing more than anyone else is doing and the players like doing it as well, which is really important."
Panthers have played one game in Bathurst every year since 2014, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panthers will play Wests Tigers at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 20.
It's a re-match of last year's game, which produced a major upset with Tigers snaring a 12-8 win in wet conditions.
Tickets are no longer available for Saturday's match, after Bathurst Regional Council announced a sell-out on Thursday, April 18.
It's the first time the match has been officially sold out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.