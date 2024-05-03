Mudgee Guardian
Our People

Sam Paine on his final term on council and rediscovering his passions

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 3:44pm
Mid-Western Regional Councillor Sam Paine will not run in the next council election in September. His retirement from council ends an eight-year-long career that saw him advocate for a number of critical local projects and a lengthy stint as deputy mayor.

Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

