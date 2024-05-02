Mudgee Guardian
Environment

Local koala advocate group makes itself known with rally at Mudgee

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 2 2024 - 10:35am, first published 10:24am
A group of passionate environmental advocates met in Mudgee in an attempt to highlight the threats to local koala populations due to multiple mining projects in the region.

