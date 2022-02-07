Man from Kandos found in bushland after more than a month missing

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man missing from the state's Central West has been located. The 35-year-old man was last seen leaving his home on Bent Street, Kandos, on Monday, January 3, 2022. When he failed to return home, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District set out to find him. After a call from a member of the public, the man was found by officers in bushland near Ben Bullena at about 4.15pm on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance. January 14, 2022 Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's Central West. Isaac Thomas, aged 35, was last seen driving through Capertee, at about 6pm on Monday, January 3, 2022. He was reported missing on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District. Police and his family hold serious concerns for Isaac's welfare. Isaac is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 190cm tall, of medium build, and balding. He may be travelling in a 2002-model gold Toyota Hilux with NSW registration plates - CU11PI. Isaac is known to frequent the Kandos, Capertee and Turon areas. Anyone with information about Isaac's whereabouts, or who may have seen the ute, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/63475155-2c46-4c75-8e67-cf4597df71b8.jpg/r5_249_731_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg