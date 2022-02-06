news, local-news,

Long before the Wiggles were back in the news with a win in the Triple J Hottest 100, Dorothy the Dinosaur was making a stop in Mudgee and performing at Mudgee's Regent Theatre. We dug through the archives for this gem from 2007. Mudgee's Regent Theatre was still active and hosted the dino dance party. Have something you'd like us to pluck from the archives? Send us an email with your request. Last Thursday, Mudgee Squeakers Long Day Care Centre had a special visitor -Dorothy the Dinosaur. Dorothy is big and green with bright yellow spots. The children joined in the fun of singing and dancing with Dorothy to promote her upcoming dance party on Tuesday, May 1. In the audience was a little Captain Feathersword and many Wiggles fans. Join in more fun and entertainment when they return to Mudgee's Regent Theatre. The show will be full of your favourites, Wags the Dog, Captain Feathersword, Henry the Octopus and Dorothy the Dinosaur and songs including Fruit Salad, Rock-a-Bye Your Bear, Go Captain Feathersword, Ahoy, Romp Bomp A Stomp, Hot Potato and many more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/fb174336-cdc4-48c1-9c51-b89b15834d73.png/r0_38_1022_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg