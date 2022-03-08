newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Taking some time, enjoying wisdom from speakers and supporting wellness in their lives is how a selection of Mudgee's businesswomen will celebrate International Women's Day and NSW Women's Week. Presented by Business Mudgee on March 10 from 11.30am, Working Women's Wellness Luncheon: MIND | BODY | SOUL is an event dedicated to local women to celebrate their success, offer networking opportunities and a time to learn and reflect. Whilst indulging in a meal at Mudgee Brewing Co, keynote speaker Ami Zielinski will share how she brought "wellness" into her life and community through founding Central West Mums. Tips and tricks on how to enhance wellness and thrive in 2022 will also be shared at the event by local experts - Alison Nipperess (Mudgee Psychology), Shahna Smith (Funk Fitness), and Danna Maloney (Soulwork). In a show of support, the public event received a $7,240 Women's Week grant from Dubbo MP Dugald Suanders on February 22. Business Mudgee president Alison Broinowski welcomed the support from the NSW Government, and said organisers are "really, really grateful". "It means we can offer tickets to all sorts of people who might not otherwise be able to afford them, so we can make tickets cheaper, and it also allows us to have first class speakers and panellists," Mrs Broinowski said. NSW Women's Week runs from Monday, March 7 to Sunday, March 13, and promotes gender equality while celebrating the social, cultural and political achievements of women. Tickets and further information may be found at businessmudgee.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/26ee72ba-742f-41d8-bee3-c0525fc17ad8.jpg/r5_627_5975_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg