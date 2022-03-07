newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With more attractions and a rise in numbers across all facets of the event, the 177th annual Mudgee Show was one of the best yet. Although the weekend was "very hectic", everything ran smoothly, including the fireworks display that was in question when the skies opened up on Saturday night. Mudgee Show Society president, Bill Robinson said having received a $45,000 grant from the State Government a few days prior to the Show meant additional attractions were included in the schedule, something the society aims to incorporate for years to come. "It was a big boost for us because it allowed us to get a few more attractions that we normally wouldn't have had," Mr Robinson said. "We're going to try to keep up with the same level of attractions. With that bit of money we were given, we should be able to keep them going for a few years. "We've set a very high benchmark again so we're just going to keep trying for that each year." READ MORE: The animal nursery retained its long-standing popularity among attendees, and was joined in traction by the mini circus, dog high jumps, free face painting, motorbike stunts, sea creatures display and free pony rides. Following on from the weekend's success, the Mudgee Show Society hope to run a stand-alone rodeo towards the end of the year after years delayed. "We haven't been able to do that for the last few years because of COVID, it really put us behind but it was good to see we could run it with no restrictions and get everyone out there last weekend," Mr Robinson said. "I'd like to thank our members for the work they put in over the last few months to get everything done."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/1fa6b1a0-cb90-4f4f-9354-627ef18f63e1.JPG/r0_638_6720_4435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg