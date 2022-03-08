newsletters, editors-pick-list, drive-in, Dubbo, Grease

Dubbo Westview Drive-In has confirmed the screen and infrastructure of the outdoor cinema has been "sold and will be leaving Dubbo". The update was provided in a post to Facebook by the Dubbo Westview Drive-In. It comes after the privately-owned land the drive-in operates on was sold in January. Operator of the drive-in business Jason Yelverton then called for expressions of interest to find a new home for the giant screen and other infrastructure. Last week the drive-in reported the relocation of the screen and projection equipment had "attracted some interested parties", and then the further progress was announced on Tuesday morning. A short time later Ashleigh Hull, a spokeswoman for Mr Yelverton, told the Daily Liberal she could confirm that the person who purchased the assets was community-minded and that it was "likely" the screen and infrastructure would be "relocated in regional NSW". The drive-in screen, located on the Mitchell Highway property on the city's western outskirts, has stood as a landmark at Dubbo for more than 50 years, visible from some distance away. There had been three decades without movies before Mr Yelverton led the effort for the revival of the drive-in cinema in recent years. It's reopening has attracted more than 30,000 patrons, the operator reports. The drive-in has movies running every weekend until its last opening on April 1-2. Tickets to the final movie, Grease, were selling fast after their release on Sunday. More than two-thirds had been allocated for the Grease screening, the drive-in said in a post on Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/6988915d-43a7-4647-a6bf-4d055f7dc31a.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg