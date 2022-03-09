'New lease of life' for Rylstone playground following government grant

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A bigger and better playground is set to ignite the heart of Rylstone following a dose of funding. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole met with Mid-Western Councillor Peter Shelley on March 8 to announce a $146,000 grant for the playground as part of the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play program. "The grant will give the local playground next to Rylstone Showground a new lease of life," Mr Toole said. "This program supports councils to build new or upgrade existing playspaces, to improve inclusivity across NSW. "This grant is a win for our local community. It means that Rylstone will have better public facilities for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age, ability or cultural background." Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said the fourth and final round of the program will support 33 projects in 29 local government areas throughout NSW. "All communities should have access to great public spaces and the Everyone Can Play program is providing people of all ages and abilities with places to come together and have fun," Mr Stokes said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/0d1f756d-6a3f-4bb7-821a-152161d7d3d4.jpg/r0_323_4032_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg