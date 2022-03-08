newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In case you didn't know, it's International Women's Day and what better way to mark the occasion than by celebrating our incredible local women?! As part of the celebrations, we've taken a look back at some of our many top stories from the past year that feature local businesswomen, athletes, nurses, artists, performers and more. Without further ado, here they are in no particular order: You may remember Esme Martens as a former Mid-Western Regional Councilor, but do you know why she's an inspiration to all women? At the ripe age of 27, Ms Martens made history, becoming Australia's first female Shire Engineer in 1967, when she was appointed to Woodburn Shire at Coraki. And there's more where that came from... If this list didn't include our homegrown Olympian, it would be a tragedy. You know her name, you may even know what she did, but do you know her story? The Dunedoo local made her area flush with pride after heading to the 2021 Paralympics, something she had spent years aiming to do. Talk about an incredible woman! This woman, she's incredible and when you read her story you'll see why. Hint: she gave the gift of life. As humble as they come, South Mudgee Surgery's RN Helen Dickinson was named the 2021 APNA Nurse of the Year for her outstanding efforts in an array of areas. This is a story that will truly make you proud. It was an experience many aspiring singers can only dream of, and for Mudgee's Lau Abend, performing on The Voice Australia in front of four internationally renowned artists was life-changing. If you're in the art space, you know Felicity Cavanough. She's the definition of talent. Not only were her works displayed at the 2021 Sculptures in the Garden (and many other events), but her artwork, 'Held', was selected in the top 400 of 6,500 entries for the Bluethumb Art Prize 2021. Amazing! We're very fortunate in the Mudgee Region to be home to a collection of seriously talented female athletes. While some are just starting out and others are well on their way, their success serves as a constant reminder that where you come from is irrelevant, it's about your drive, determination and ability. There are countless marvelous businesswomen in the Mudgee area, it would be hard to name them all! As a sampler, here are 12 businesses run by local women that I have had the pleasure of reporting on. Are you a local woman with an incredible story to tell or know of one? Contact us. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/3dac4569-ad91-4342-bc4b-fe4a35816c24.png/r0_0_1198_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg