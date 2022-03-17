newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Imagine the joy, imagine the pride, imagine the collective faith. Building a church, in a prominent position, for all to see and all to enjoy with each other - what a privilege. Think of the history, the events, the faithful people. Visitors came from many places, braving the floods and often heavy rain to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of Kandos' St Laurence Anglican Church. Reverend Matthew Brooks-Lloyd welcomed the visitors and Bishop Mark Calder to Kandos. Bishop Mark took a service for all to see in the bright sunshine outside the church - well, 80 people would have a hard time squeezing inside. There was live music and some joyous hymns. Bishop Mark chose a bible story that we all knew - the story of The Prodigal Son. Perhaps we could imagine ourselves as one of the characters: the wild son, the broken-hearted father, the hard working son. One thing we all knew was that things are not always as they seem. A life of wild living lasts as long as money and until we come to our senses, a broken heart needs only one thing to mend - the glue called love. Gratitude and love were the order of the day for old friends, new friends, memories and a delicious luncheon. Mountain Bakery prepared a celebration cake, St Laurence 100 years. The cutting of the cake was done by Rev. Canon Carla Archer, a former rector in 1997 Paul Wilson who was baptized in St Laurence church, and Olive Laing (nee Potter) who sang in the church choir and whose father played the organ in St Laurence. Rose and Glen Evans had put together many display boards of history, events, church development and the people who were involved in every step of the way. The Potter girls left us a photo album dating back to 1935. The beautiful sandstone church will probably be there for another 100 years, but we will not. We had to tear ourselves away knowing we can trust in the love of God for the next reunion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/a92dd762-1859-44c8-a310-4e014b58df3b.JPG/r689_575_2807_1772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg